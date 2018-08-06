Umno man’s ‘Christian-led’ DAP claim unacceptable, says Kit Siang

Lim was referring to Tajuddin’s speech to an all-Malay crowd in Kampung Jawa on the eve of the Sungai Kandis by-election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Umno’s Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s accusations against DAP are unacceptable as they perpetuate the misconception that non-Muslims are anti-Malay or anti-Islam, Lim Kit Siang said today.

Lim was referring to Tajuddin’s speech to an all-Malay crowd in Kampung Jawa on the eve of the Sungai Kandis by-election, where the latter urged voters not to support a “Christian-led” Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, referring to DAP.

“What is also most unpardonable is that after more than half a century of Malaysian nation-building, Tajuddin is trying to perpetuate the misconception,” said Lim in a statement.

“This undermines the very basis of Malaysia as a multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural nation and that our very diversity in ethnicity, religion, language and culture is a great liability when it is a unique asset for the nation,” he said.

Earlier today, DAP’s Lim Lip Eng urged Tajuddin to withdraw his unfounded and malicious accusations within 24 hours, and that the party will take action should nothing be done by then.