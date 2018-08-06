Man jailed for donating RM890 to terrorist group

Mohd Shaiful had initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea to guilty today to an amended charge.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — An online trader was sentenced to two years and six months’ jail by the High Court here today for contributing RM890 for the benefit of a terrorist group.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali handed down the sentence on Mohd Shaiful Mohd Jaafar, 32, to be served from the date of arrest, which was May 25, 2017.

Mohd Shaiful had initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea to guilty today to an amended charge.

In the judgment, Mohd Nazlan said involvement in terrorism was a serious offence as it could threaten public order and the country’s parliamentary democracy.

“When in prison, strive to change for the better and when you are freed, be a good citizen,” he added.

Mohd Shaiful was charged with knowingly dealing with a terrorist property belonging to one Muhammad Fudhail Omar ,26, by contributing RM890 for the benefit of a terrorist group through his Maybank account to one Muhammad Hassan Syauqi Omar ,24.

The offence was committed at a premises at Lorong Teja 34, Taman Keladi Sungai Petani, Kuala Muda, Kedah, at 9.15 pm on May 25, 2017.

The charge was made under Section 130Q(1) of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, or fine, and forfeiture of any property involved.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Izhanudin Alias, while Mohd Saiful was represented by lawyer Nor Azri Mohd Arip. — Bernama