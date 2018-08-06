Minister promises to gazette Kuala Lumpur City Plan this year

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the situation on the ground today may not reflect the guidelines found in the plan. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad has reiterated his promise that the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 will be gazetted this year.

Originally, the plan to assist Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) on approving development projects in the nation’s capital was supposed to be gazetted in April last year but the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration had postponed it.

“It (the plan) was supposed to be gazetted in April 2015 but unfortunately this was postponed by the previous government.

“I share the disappointment but unfortunately I did not get an explanation on why it wasn’t gazetted,” Khalid said during the winding up session of the Royal Address debate.

The plan was first prepared in 2005 and went through some amendments in 2015.

Khalid said the situation on the ground today may not reflect the guidelines found in the plan.

He said whatever that is lacking in the current plan will be addressed in the drafting of the new Kuala Lumpur Structural Plan 2020 to 2040 and its city plan 2020 to 2040.

Touching on the controversial land deals involving 64 of the City Hall’s plots, the Shah Alam MP said a special committee is probing the matter and its proposals will be submitted to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The committee has proposed to cancel some of the contracts, some will continue but it will need improvements and others will continue according to the original contract.

“However, this does not mean the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will stop investigating these plots of land. This investigation includes the Velodrome, where the ministry is still waiting for MACC’s findings.

“The ministry will maintain a transparent attitude and will cooperate with MACC to ensure that DBKL’s land sales will be made more transparent,” said Khalid.

These plots were part of an initial investigation into the alleged corruption involving 64 parcels of land sold by DBKL to Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan between 2013 and this year.