Apologise for unprofessional remark, contender for PKR Women’s chief told

National PKR Women vice head Voon Shiak Ni criticised Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh for her unprofessional remark against the national PKR Women movement. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 6 — National PKR Women vice head Voon Shiak Ni today demanded that Kuantan Member of Parliament Fuziah Salleh to withdraw her demeaning labeling of the Women’s wing as “yes-man” under the leadership of Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said Fuziah, who is also the deputy minister in the prime minister’s department, should also apologise to Zuraida for the remark.

“It is a great disappointment and uncalled for that she started her campaign with personal attacks on the leadership of the present Women chief,” Voon told reporters.

She urged Fuziah to refrain from being personal during the course of party elections campaigning.

“We need to take care of our party’s image as such personal attacks on our fellow party’s members will send the wrong messages to our party’s supporters and voters,” Voon said.

In the coming PKR party’s election, Fuziah is facing Taman Medan state assemblyman Haniza Talha for the head of the Women’s wing.

“We are asking her to withdraw the remark because it is tarnishing not only for the Women’s wing but also to the party as a whole,” Voon said.

She said she personally took offence for the “yes-man” remark which does not reflect her struggle in the party.

“Zuraida, who is also the Local Government and Housing Minister, has brought the women’s involvement in politics to another level and has taken great strides in promoting the cause of women, not only in the party but also women nationwide,” she said.

Yesterday, Fuziah claimed the Women’s wing, under Zuraida, had deviated from the party’s “Reformasi” ideals to a culture of yes-men and chasing positions.

She had said she wanted to build a women’s wing that was able to raise constructive feedback.