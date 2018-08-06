Malaysia will ‘suffer’ just to fulfil Dr M’s ‘old dream’, MCA No. 2 says of national car

Datuk Wee Ka Siong said that with the move, Malaysians will have to “suffer” just to revive an “old dream” of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has joined PKR’s Rafizi Ramli today in warning against Putrajaya’s planned third national car project, saying “nothing good” will come out of it.

Wee said that with the move, Malaysians will have to “suffer” just to revive an “old dream” of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who had started the national car project with Proton during his previous tenure.

“In order to help Mahathir revive his old dreams, the government has effectively ignored the ‘long conception period of (the) automotive market’ crisis pointed out by financial experts, and kept a deaf ear to Malaysian Automotive Association’s claim of ‘government restricts the development of automotive parts’.

“Instead, it is adamant that its past experience will be sufficient to ensure that the third national car project will not repeat Proton’s mistakes, and drive the spare-parts industry forward,” the Ayer Hitam MP said in a statement.

He said to protect the national car, Malaysia had put in place various unfair policies to restrict and heavily tax imported vehicles and their component and parts, resulting in many manufacturers choosing to set up their plants in Thailand and Indonesia.

“From the statistical analysis, I really do not see the development potential of an automotive manufacturing industry, but am enlightened that a national car with various incentives and privileged treatments will only disrupt the organic development of the automotive industry and bring nothing good at all,” he added.

He said that the people will suffer “all the consequences” of this project.

“The question is, why is the government still oblivious to its high rate of failure and adamant to build one man’s happiness on our sufferings?” he asked.