Rafizi: Consult Pakatan components first before embarking on third national car

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The government’s third national car project should be reconsidered immediately as it could cost Putrajaya a lot of taxpayer’s money to implement, PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli warned today.

The former Pandan MP said that the proposal must be discussed first between Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties.

“Since it involves policy, it should be brought to the Presidential Council meeting first to get the approval of the component parties,” Rafizi said in a statement.

“While I appreciate the need for the Cabinet to make a decision, but a binding decision on policies must be scrutinised in principal at the level of Pakatan Harapan before it can be implemented through the Cabinet.”

He also stressed that PH’s agenda has always been to abolish the excise duty for imported cars to make cars more affordable for Malaysians as opposed to another national car.

“When the entrepreneur development minister said that the project could be launched by 2020, was there a detailed study done on the financial impact it would have on the economy?” he asked, referring to Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

“To reduce the mocking and attacks on the Pakatan Harapan government, I urge that the project is reconsidered,” he added.

Rafizi said that he is aware that his opinion will invite controversy, but also stressed that the PH government would be more willing to listen to constructive criticism.

The third national car idea was mooted by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to make the local automotive industry competitive with that of regional industries.

He had also told the Parliament that Putrajaya will be reviewing the policy on car imports to protect local production when it rolls out the next national car project.