MACC remands SATU CEO for power abuse

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 6 — A chief executive officer of the state’s water concessionaire, Syarikat Air Terengganu (SATU) , is in remand for six days beginning today for power abuse, involving an allocation of RM380,000 for renovation work of a water distribution centre which later became his home.

The remand order was issued by Kuala Terengganu Magistrate/Session Court assistant registrar Roszita Md.Saad following an application from the Malaysian Anti-corruption Commission (MACC).

The 58-year-old CEO was arrested by MACC yesterday following a report that he had abused his position to approve a total of RM380,000 for renovation and upgrading of a building at the Gong Badak Water Distribution Centre.

The centre was later used as the Kuala Nerus SATU Operations Office and then became his house. — Bernama