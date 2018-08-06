After ‘fake telekung’ backlash, Vivy Yusof says only against counterfeit goods

Founder of Fashion Valet Sdn Bhd and dUCK group, Datin Vivy Sofinas Yusof, speaks to reporters at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Aug 6 — After coming under fire for a social media post regarding the use of “fake telekung” for prayer, Malaysian entrepreneur Datin Vivy Sofinas Yusof has come out to clarify her stance on the issue.

The businesswoman recently posted a picture on Instagram Stories showing counterfeit products from her luxury lifestyle brand dUCK, along with a caption that criticised those who purchased fake goods for use during prayer.

Courtesy of Instagram/Vivy Yusof

The post quickly generated negative reactions on Twitter, with many expressing anger and shock at the way she chose to frame her stance on fake products and the people who buy them.

Peak capitalism : millionaire vivy Yusof makes you feel guilty for wearing fake telekung to pray to God because you can't afford her original overpriced one — uniform building by-law (@kingfrh) August 1, 2018

Good bye Vivy Yusof! First of all, people don’t wear scarves for their religion but people do take care of their aurat for their religion.

And who are you again to judge someone over their solat?



Solat is so personal and it’s only between the person and God. — RS (@rahmatsyafiq) July 31, 2018

Vivy then responded through the comments section on Instagram, stating that she was not demeaning those who used cheap products for use during prayers, but rather that it was the support of counterfeit goods that she was against.

This is not the first time that the Fashion Valet co-founder has struck a raw nerve with social media users.

Earlier this year, she drew flak for her views on pregnant women, prompting a huge backlash on Twitter that eventually led Vivy to release a statement, saying the issue had been “taken out of context.”