Minister: No evidence Zahid has RM230 million worth of assets

Datuk Liew Vui Keong said that the MACC will investigate the matter if Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had broken the law. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today there is no evidence supporting claims that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi owns RM230 million in assets.

In a written reply at the Dewan Rakyat to Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh (DAP) today, Liew added that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate the matter if Zahid had broken the law.

“For Bukit Gelugor’s information, there are no statements or evidence supporting the existence of this money. MACC will investigate if the matter if there are solid evidence and information that laws were breached,” said Liew.

The Bukit Gelugor lawmaker had asked if the government will be investigating allegations that Zahid owned assets worth up to RM 230 million, which was first brought up in August last year.

The former deputy prime minister was accused of having obtained the sum during his time as an Umno Youth leader.