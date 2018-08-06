Education minister says decision on UEC to be made in five years’ time

Education Minister Maszlee Malik that the decision cannot be rushed even though Pakatan Harapan had promised to recognise UEC as a pathway to enter public university. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, August 6 — The government will only decide to formally recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) in five years’ time after a detailed study has been conducted.

Malaysiakini quoted Education Minister Maszlee Malik as saying that the decision cannot be rushed even though Pakatan Harapan had promised to recognise UEC as a pathway to enter public university.

“The Education Ministry believes this matter must be seen in a holistic manner and a decision cannot be rushed. (Moreover,) the recognition of UEC is not part of Harapan’s 100-day pledges.

“Any decision on UEC (will be made within) five years of the new administration following a detailed study (which will) solicit views from various interested parties through consensus, while ensuring the importance of Bahasa Melayu and inter-ethnic harmony,” he was quoted saying in a parliamentary reply.

Maszlee was responding to Lanang MP Alice Lau, who had questioned when Pakatan Harapan will fulfil its pledge to recognise UEC.