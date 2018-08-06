Sarawak Wanita PKR says backs Azmin, allies in party election

Sarawak PKR Women head Norhanim Datuk Mokhsen is backing the Anwar-Azmin team in the party's election, August 6, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 6 — Sarawak PKR’s Wanita wing said today it is backing Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to retain his post as party deputy president.

Its head Norhanim Mokhsen said today the wing believes its support for Azmin is reflective of the state PKR leadership’s position as well.

“We have never doubted Azmin's ability and commitment to the party and his (past) performance as the Selangor Menteri Besar is par excellence,” Norhanim told reporters here.

She also noted that Azmin has always been a loyal supporter of newly elected party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, both as his boss and political leader in the past.

“We, therefore, the state PKR Women movement, without hesitation and whole heartedly support Azmin to remain as deputy president,” Norhanim said.

She said the the Sarawak Wanita PKR wing also congratulates Anwar on being elected unopposed as party president.

“It is most timely that he should take this exalted position as it is open knowledge that he is the heart and soul of the party,” she added, stating that Anwar will be able to unite and move the party to a higher level.

Norhanim said the state PKR Women movement is also supporting Local Government and Housing Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin in her decision to go for one of the vice-president’s posts.

She said Zuraida, who is also the incumbent national Wanita PKR chief, has been at the forefront in championing the rights of women and is relentless in the pursuit of 30 per cent women's participation of all sectors.

Niorhanim said the Sarawak Wanita PKR wing is also backing Selangor's state assemblyman for Taman Medan, Haniza Talha, and Selangor's state assemblyman for Sementa, Dr Daroyah Alwi, to vie for the top two Wanita PKR posts respectively.