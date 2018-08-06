Check out this new trailer for Channing Tatum’s ‘Smallfoot’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming animated adventure Smallfoot that features the voice talents of Channing Tatum and James Corden among others.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 6 — Warner Brothers has released the final trailer for upcoming animated adventure Smallfoot that features the voice talents of Channing Tatum and James Corden among others.

This film looks to flip around the Bigfoot legend, so we see the legend from the yeti’s perspective where humans are the elusive beasts of legend.

Also lending their voices to the film are Zendaya, Common (Selma), LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi, Ely Henry and Jimmy Tatro.

The synopsis of the film reads: “An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, Smallfoot turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti (Tatum) finds something he thought didn’t exist — a human (Corden). News of this ‘smallfoot’ brings him fame and a chance with the girl of his dreams. It also throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in a rollicking story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.”

Smallfoot is set for release on September 28. Watch the clip below: