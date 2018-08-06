Govt to upgrade status of Kafa teachers

Fuziah Salleh speaks in Petaling Jaya August 5, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The government is looking into upgrading the status of Kafa (religious) teachers, including appointing them to permanent posts, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

She said a study on the matter was being conducted by the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim), which is the coordinator of the Kafa programme.

“Jakim is conducting a study to upgrade the status of Kafa teachers, among others, to be appointed as permanent staff in the service and we want to ensure the skills of Kafa teachers are upgraded through appropriate courses,” she said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

She was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PAS-Kubang Kerian) on the government’s plan to upgrade the status of Kafa contract teachers nationwide.

Fuziah said at present 31,460 Kafa teachers and 973,555 pupils were attending Kafa programmes at 5,609 Kafa premises nationwide.