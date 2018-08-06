Johari is the new government backbenchers chairman

Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul was previously the Deputy Chief Whip of PKR from 2008 to 2013 and became the Chief Whip from 2013 to 2018.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Aug 6 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council has appointed Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul as the chairman of Government Backbenchers Club, said its secretary chief Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

“The presidential council which convened on August 2, has unanimously agreed to elect Johari as the Chairman of the Government Backbenchers Club,” he said in a statement today.

Johari was previously the Deputy Chief Whip of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) from 2008 to 2013 and became the Chief Whip from 2013 to 2018.

Johari also held the position of Senior Government Official and was the Gurun Assemblyman.