Health Ministry inks MoU to help diagnose Hepatitis C among vulnerable populations

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad delivers his speech before the signing of the MoU between Clinical Research Malaysia and the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics in Putrajaya August 6, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Ministry of Health (MOH), via Cancer Research Malaysia (CRM) today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the diagnostic firm to help identify and treat Hepatitis C patients in vulnerable, hard to reach populations.



Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad, who witnessed the ceremony, today said that the larger concern regarding the disease in Malaysia is the amount of undiagnosed cases.



As such, the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) will demonstrate the conduct of Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) in several government health clinics, and link them to care.



“Treatment is now available in 21 government hospitals. The clinical trial (diagnostics) will be in 25 health clinics,” Dr Dzulkefly said following the signing.



One care option is to link the patients with Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), which conducts clinical trials co-sponsored by MOH.



There are around 500,000 Hepatitis C patients in Malaysia.

