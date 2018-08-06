RM5m ex-gratia payment was for contract extension, Arul Kanda says

Former 1MDB president Arul Kanda Kandasamy said in his position, he was legally bound to execute the decisions, directions, and instructions of the 1MDB board in addressing its debts. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Arul Kanda Kandasamy said he was slated to receive the RM5 million ex-gratia payment in return for a contract extension, amid Putrajaya’s attempt at a civil suit to reclaim the money paid by 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

In a statement made through his lawyer, the former 1MDB president also said in his position, he was legally bound to execute the decisions, directions, and instructions of the 1MDB board in addressing its debts.

“In December 2017, my client was asked to consider a one-year extension of his employment contract which was an option provided for in the original employment contract,” said the statement by lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan.

“After some negotiations, my client agreed to an extension of only 6 months, mutually agreed terms were negotiated and an employment extension agreement was duly executed,” said Sivananthan in a statement, adding that the terms included a ‘discretionary ex-gratia payment’ approved by the 1MDB board and shareholder.”

Sivananthan said the 1MDB framework for its rationalisation plan was already “substantially in place” in March 2016, and Arul had offered to resign then, after a three-year contract from January 5, 2015 to December 31, 2017.

But he had offered to extend his services due to the legal dispute with International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) in April 2016.

Last week, the Finance Ministry said it will file a civil suit to claim the RM2.5 million already paid to Arul Kanda.

Minister Lim Guang Eng said his ministry intends to recoup the RM2.5 million already given by the previous administration as an ex-gratia payment to Arul, after previously refusing the remainder of the RM5 million promised.