Penang Speaker reminds assemblymen to stick to state issues

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 6 — Penang Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang reminded the backbenchers to only raise state issues instead of raising national issues to the two ministers in the House.

Law told backbenchers that they can only ask questions related to the state.

“Don’t ask federal issues to the ministers here, even though we have ministers here, please remember this is the state assembly,” he said after PH’s Gooi Hsiao Leung, who is Bukit Tengah MP, asked Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng a question on Syarikat Padiberas Nasional Berhad’s (Bernas).

He said this is the state legislative assembly so any questions should be on state issues instead of asking for clarification on national issues from the two ministers present.

Nor Hafizah Othman (BN — Permatang Berangan) stood up to voice her support of Law’s order.

“The assemblymen should not be too carried away by national issues here,” she said.

Apart from Lim, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PH — Pantai Jerejak) was also present in the House.

Lim then responded that Penang may be an island state but it must not have an island mentality.

He said now that the state and the federal government is under the same umbrella, Pakatan Harapan, the state can now work with the federal government for more development.

Earlier, in his debate in support of the Penang Yang diPertua Negri Tun Abdul Rahman’s speech at the state legislative assembly, Lim said this is the first time he is sitting on the backbenchers’ side.

“As the new finance minister, I will ensure stable development in Penang especially in resolving traffic congestion here,” he said.

He said one of the main focus for the state was the 3C for cleanliness, crime and congestion of traffic in which only the traffic congestion that still needed to be resolved.

“The state’s proposals to improve the basic infrastructure will be given the focus it needs and will not be sidelined anymore,” he said.

Lim also mentioned the federal government’s serious financial woes due to 1MDB which meant the federal government may not be able to fulfil all of its election promises for now.

“The Penang chief minister understands the federal government’s financial issues that it will not be able to fulfil all the promises in the election manifesto within a short period of time but I want to stress that the federal government is committed to fulfil all of the promises when the government’s finances have improved,” he said.

He then said the abolishment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was successfully implemented without leading the nation to bankruptcy.