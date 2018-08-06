'We don't have Aladdin's lamp': Govt says LPT's third phase still under review

Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir said the project as still in review due to the current financial situation facing the government. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The phase three of the East Coast Highway (LPT) linking Kampung Gemuruh near Kuala Terengganu to Pengkalan Kubur in Kelantan is still under review, Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir said today.

He said this was due to the current financial situation facing the government.

“Even though we have conducted a study on the highway and consultants have given their input, we still need to see whether or not the government has the financial capabilities to afford it and on the federal government’s decision.

“The previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government looked like they have postponed the project and focussed on other areas even though the government completed the study on the third phase of LPT in 2009.

“The new government has decided to review BN’s decision on the highway but it’s not easy. We don’t have Aladdin’s lamp and the Works Ministry cannot make decisions on its own but must obtain input at the federal level, especially the Finance Ministry,” Mohd Anuar said.

The deputy minister was replying to a question posed by Tumpat lawmaker Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS) who criticised the government for delaying the project despite the needs of those living in the East Coast.

Che Abdullah pointed out that LPT phase three is a part of the 11th Malaysia Plan and the project should have been completed, to which Mohd Anuar rebutted saying that the blame should fall on the previous BN government for not completing the highway.

On a related note Kubang Kerian MP Ahmad Baihaki Atiqullah (PAS) pointed out that festive season traffic congestions was due to three tolls found on the East Coast Highway and the highways leading to it.

“Does the government have any plans to discontinue the tolls which are the cause of the massive traffic jams during festive seasons? The tolls located at Bentong, Karak and

Gombak is the cause for the massive traffic jams,” said Ahmad Baihaki.

Mohd Anuar said the toll abolishment process takes time and it will be implemented when the time is right.