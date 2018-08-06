Praised for his fluency, Deputy Speaker Nga reveals scored ‘A’ in BM exams

Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming revealed that he had scored As in his SPM and STPM Bahasa Melayu examinations. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 Ogos — Deputy Speaker of Parliament Nga Kor Ming has clarified that his fluency in conversing in Bahasa Malaysia is no overnight achievement, but instead a practice instilled from schooling days.

Nga, who is also DAP deputy secretary-general, in an interview with Utusan Malaysia revealed that he had scored As in his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) Bahasa Melayu examinations.

The Teluk Intan MP also excelled in the subject of Islamic History, where he scored an A for the subject for his STPM examinations.

“I scored an A for Bahasa Melayu in my SPM, and was thankful when I scored an A for Malay Literature and another A for Islamic history, making me the first student in ACS Sitiawan’s history to obtain an A for that subject in 100 years,” he was quoted saying.

The Perak DAP chief’s alma mater is the Methodist Secondary School (ACS) before furthering his studies in law at University Malaya.

Nga has recently commanded attention when on duty in the Dewan Rakyat, mostly for his professional approach in handling the debates, and for his unmistakable fluency in Bahasa Malaysia.

His ability in handling the debate sessions well had even gained attention from the Opposition block, with Umno president and Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also praising him for his conduct.

Nga had also talked about his good relationship with the Malay community where he lives, including that his house is situated next to a Mosque where he hears the Azan call to prayers daily.

“During the fasting month, I also made it a point to visit and sponsor the break fast sessions, and contribute to the mosques and suraus, as I believe DAP is a party that is for all the children of Malaysian,” he said in the interview.

Nga had previously failed to be appointed to any ministerial post, believed to be for his racially-charged comments in the past.