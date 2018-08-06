After Wan Azizah, Nurul Izzah says will retain seat as well

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 —Nurul Izzah Anwar said today that she will not be giving up her Permatang Pauh seat until the next general election, amid her father Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s planned return to politics.

The PKR vice-president, who previously held the Lembah Pantai seat, has now dubbed the Penang federal seat her “eternal love”.

“I have mentioned previously that Lembah Pantai was my first love when I was its MP for two terms but Permatang Pauh is my eternal love.

“I think I’m pretty much committed to my eternal love until my term ends,” she told reporters at Dewan Rakyat lobby here.

The PKR vice-president also cited various upcoming projects that are in the pipeline as a sign of her commitment to Permatang Pauh, a seat which she took over from her mother Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on May 9.

MORE TO COME