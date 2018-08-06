Justify the implementation of B10 biodiesel mandate — Chiong Yoke Kong

AUGUST 6 — There has been ongoing discussion about implementing B10 Biodiesel mandate nationwide, the upgrading of the B7 (petroleum diesel blend consisting of 7 per cent palm methyl ester) to the B10 (10 per cent palm methyl ester).

It is certainly appealing to implement B10 Biodiesel mandate especially when Malaysia is one of the largest palm oil producers in the world. The use of higher blended biodiesel would give a significant boost to the palm oil sector, particularly to many smallholders. Besides that, environmental concern is also among the reasons that some parties support the mandate.

I agreed that the implementation of B10 Biodiesel would potentially boost some of our economic sectors. However, there are also many aspects that we should not overlook, particularly side-effects that would be hazardous to both the environment and our economy.

There are studies showing that biodiesel tend to have higher level of oxygen and water content, which is the main cause to the rusting of metallic tanks when they came into contact. Also, biodiesel B10 might also cause engine damage if truck owners do not spend a huge amount of money beforehand on modifying their engines and parts to meet the B10 requirement.

On the surface, the increase of palm methyl ester percentage in biodiesel would help reduce the consumption of diesel and thus contribute to preserving the environment. However, studies have shown that use of biodiesel leads to an increase in Nitrogen Oxide（NOx）emissions. NOx will react to form smog and can easily enter and damage the lung tissues.

We have to look at both sides of the aisle. Most trucks in Malaysia are of Euro-2, which is an old Euro Standard introduced in 1997. An increase in NOx emissions due to use of biodiesel would be the environmental side effect nobody wants to see.

This is a big issue for users of diesel engines that are mostly trucks, four-wheel drives and lorries. They are mostly used by commercial businesses and had been told by their principals that they would not grant engine warranty for vehicles using biodiesel of more than 7% fatty acid methyl ester.

Furthermore, palm methyl ester had a tendency to precipitate at low temperatures such as in highland areas in Cameron Highlands and Kota Kinabalu. The amount of precipitation depends on the amount of monoglyceride in the palm methyl ester. The precipitation starts at around 20 degrees Celsius and increases as the temperature drops further. If the precipitation is severe, it may clog the diesel fuel and may not be able to dissolve back into the diesel even if the fuel temperature is increased to room temperature.

It is not yet the right time to bulldoze its implementation. Instead, the government should provide adequate answers backed by data and studies to justify the economic and environmental concerns raised by various parties before introducing the new policy.

The government should also consider providing incentives to the truck owners in order to upgrade their trucks and solve certain technical problems such as modifying engines and parts to suit B10 biodiesel consumption.

Now car companies channel most of their R&D towards the development of clean engines and hybrid vehicles instead of B10 biodiesel technology. The situation in Malaysia may be quite unique because of the availability of palm oil, but the effects of this on the engines must be thoroughly researched first.

* Chiong Yoke Kong is DAP Pahang's Tanah Rata State Assemblyman

