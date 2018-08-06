The Glenlivet Code — a true whisky mystery

(From left) Pernod Ricard Malaysia senior brand executive Kent Lim (left), marketing director Emmanuel Dokhelar (centre) and brand manager Benedict Yong (right) strikes a pose with The Glenlivet Code. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, August 6 — What excites a whisky enthusiast is the ability to guess and appreciate its flavour and aroma upon the first sip.

It gets more exciting when a whisky distiller releases a mysterious whisky.

And just like they have done on two occasions previously — with The Glenlivet Cipher and Alpha — The Glenlivet Code provides a mind-boggling experience from the nose, palate and to the finish.

A quick glance at the matte black bottle reveals nothing but the alcohol volume and gold-coloured wordings.

There is no age statement, cask type or tasting notes present and if you can appreciate whisky and would want to put your single malt knowledge to the test, this bottle would fit the bill perfectly.

To describe the Glenlivet Code, it stays true to its roots slightly sweet but rather smooth.

A single malt you would want to continuously have due to its rather special blend.

Pernod Ricard Malaysia brand manager Benedict Yong expressed it as a drink filled with a challenge for whisky-lovers.

“Our new mysterious malt comes with a fun challenge for enthusiasts.

“Sensory challenges open up a window for connection not just with our understanding and appreciation of single malt whisky, but also with the community of whisky lovers at large,” he said at the launch event at Saro Lounge, Pavillion last week.

Glenlivet master distiller Alan Winchester meanwhile described it as a drink which allows a consumer to build their single malt knowledge.

“With The Glenlivet Code, we had a unique opportunity to create a whisky that has never been crafted before, using new casks and techniques to push the boundaries of what people expect from The Glenlivet.

“This year’s limited edition is a labyrinth of flavours that will test the senses of even the most discerning whisky drinker and we’re excited to invite consumers worldwide to take on the ultimate challenge by unlocking its mystery taste.”

To those cringing at the idea of what exactly this single malt comprises of, test yourself by scanning the code behind the box via the Shazam application.

It leads you to a virtual underground room with Winchester himself, where you can decode the taste of the liquid by selecting four aromas for the nose and four flavours for the palate from thousands of possible combinations.

If you still find it too tough, be patient as Glenlivet promises to reveal the official tasting notes at the end of the year.

The first 60 bottles were made available exclusively to The Glenlivet Guardians while limited quantities of it are available at five outlets throughout the Klang Valley from August 17 onwards — Winetalk, Boozeeat, Jason Food Hall and two Jaya Grocer outlets at The Gardens and The Starling Mall.