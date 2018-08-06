Don’t question what’s enshrined in Constitution, Perak Sultan warns

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at the opening ceremony of the second meeting of the first session of the 14th state assembly in Ipoh August 6, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 6 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah has warned against those championing issues that defy what have been agreed and enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

The Ruler said attempting to change the agreement and social contract that has been agreed upon during the drawing up of the Constitution would only lead to discord which can threaten the political stability and public order.

“Although there is a change in Government, basic things that are included in the Federal Constitution that touches on the Sultanate, Islam, national language, Malays and Bumiputera’s special rights and the legitimate rights of other races as per Article 153 of the Federal Constitution will continue to be defended and it will not be compromised,” he said.

The Ruler spoke when opening the second meeting of the first session of the 14th state assembly at the State Secretariat building here.

The sultan also stressed that the public should not be victimised just because politicians chose to continue fighting.

Sultan Nazrin also reminded politicians that the 14th general election has been over for 88 days.

“During campaigning, various promises were announced. Majority of the voters dared to take risk and changed the government with the confidence that there will be changes that would lead to the betterment of the people and country.

“Campaigning era has ended. Fulfil the people’s hopes. Carry out the responsibility truthfully and with integrity,” he said.

The Ruler said for the majority of voters who chose to change the government, the government he allowed to be formed must run the state based on the law and rules.

“Do not at any one time commit corruption, misuse power, (abuse positions) to enrich themselves or their family, destroy the state’s resources and discriminate against the people.”

“The post and power is given as test from God and can be retracted at any time,” he warned.