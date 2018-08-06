Cabin crew wear their uniform with pride — Ti Lian Ker

AUGUST 6 — There is a satirical whatsapp image floating around showing images of stewardesses from Qatar Air and Flydubai in knee-length outfits for its cabin crew uniform In fact, Flydubai’s sheath dress uniforms are short sleeves, thereby exposing the arms.

Meanwhile, MAS’ cabin crew are shrouded from head to toe in black niqabs.

On a more serious note, it is bewildering that PAS federal lawmakers ie Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PAS-Rantau Panjang), and Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) still find cabin crew uniforms of Malaysian-based airlines offensive, but they fail to address or are reluctant to quell a more sinister case of the Gua Musang child marriage, and the social issues that ensue in any underage union ie interrupted childhood and education, continued poverty, paedophilia, child grooming.

PAS must take heed of netizens ridicule at its MPs for continuously myopically finding fault at cabin crew uniforms adorned by flight stewardesses of airlines in Malaysia, but not taking to task, even remaining somewhat mute on a real and sinister problem ie an infamous paedophile lurking in Kelantan where PAS rules where an 11-year old girl has been taken as a child bride and soon to be debauched by an imam who kept his marriage to her a secret from his first two wives.

Since the establishment of Malaysian Airlines, the kebaya uniform for its cabin crew has become its branding.

Whilst undergoing a few changes for its patterns, MAS’ uniform nevertheless has retained the distinctive gracefulness of its kebaya identity, thereby mirroring Malaysia’s multiracial makeup.

While other airlines have come aboard in Malaysia, ie AirAsia, FireFlyz and Malindo, their entry bodes positively for the Malaysian aviation industry as it encourages competition, and that the airline policymakers are steered to maintain the world-class identity, professionalism and performance of its cabin crew and airlines.

Paramount that cabin crew uniforms comply with aviation safety standards

What is important is that the cabin crew uniforms conform to safety standards and guidelines established by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and that these uniforms do not interfere in the evacuation process during an emergency situation eg hostage taking, landing, unruly / drunk passengers .

If the cabin crew uniforms of airlines from Muslim-majority Arab states can reveal the shins, arms and neck of female flight attendants, why must the eye-sights of PAS MPs continue their fixation at the uniforms of MAS, AirAsia, Malindo and Fireflyz or is their gaze an equivalent of a visualised Freudian slip whenever curvatures from a cabin crew stroll by?

* Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker is MCA publicity spokesperson

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.