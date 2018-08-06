PAS to discuss Seri Setia by-election this weekend, says deputy president

PAS Deputy President Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the party will most likely contest and field a candidate at Seri Setia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man today said the party will be holding a special meeting on Saturday to discuss the upcoming Seri Setia by-election.

His response comes following Umno’s decision to return PAS’ favour by sitting out the by-election, as the Islamist party had previously done for them at Sg Kandis on August 4.

“In principle, we will most likely contest and field a candidate at Seri Setia but we will have a meeting first this Saturday,” he told reporters at Dewan Rakyat lobby here today.

Tuan Ibrahim added that this would be a good opportunity to see how Umno would lend its “support”.

“We will see how willing is Umno to help us this time. By-election is not a warzone but it can definitely send some signals to the government of the day,” he said.

MORE TO COME