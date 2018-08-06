Mohd Bakke is new Malaysian Palm Oil Board chairman

Mohd Bakke Salleh speaks to the media at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on February 22, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) today appointed Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh as its new chairman for a two-year term, effective July 31, succeeding Datuk Ahmad Hamzah.

Mohd Bakke, 64, is currently the executive deputy chairman and managing director for Sime Darby Plantations Bhd, according to the statement by MPOB.

“He has vast experience in the oil palm industry, having served plantation companies including president and group chief executive of Sime Darby Bhd.

“He was responsible for overseeing the core divisions within the group which includes plantation, property, industrial, motors and logistics,” the statement read.

Prior to joining Sime Darby Bhd, Mohd Bakke was the group managing director of Felda Holdings Bhd and subsequently appointed as the group president and CEO of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd in January 2009.

He was also previously appointed as group managing director and CEO of Lembaga Tabung Haji.

His previous positions include the director, property division of Pengurusan Danaharta Nasional Bhd and group general manager of Island & Peninsular Bhd.

Mohd Bakke sits on several Boards of Director including Eastern & Oriental Bhd and Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology.

Mohd Bakke graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Economics) from the London School of Economics, United Kingdom in 1977.