Robbers storm Customs office before ‘taking back’ drugs worth RM30m

A source said the robbers loaded the boxes containing the drugs into the two four-wheel-drive vehicles and left within minutes. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 6 — In a daring robbery, a group of masked men armed with just sticks did the unthinkable and barged into the Customs Department’s Narcotics Unit in Kampung Jijan, Nilai early yesterday morning and fled with seized drugs worth a whopping RM30 million.

A police source said at least 10 robbers wearing full face masks entered the compound of the Customs building in two four-wheel-drive vehicles at around 3am.

There were only two guards on duty at that time, the guards were beaten up by some of the suspects and they were tied up with masking tape at their guard house.

“The robbers then proceeded towards the building where (the) seized drugs were kept inside a container.

“They quickly managed to gain entry into one of the container and took away the drugs that were stashed inside 80 boxes.

“The boxes were loaded into the two four-wheel-drive vehicles, and they left within minutes,” the source said.

The guards — who were in their 50s — later managed to free themselves around 5am, and contacted their employer who alerted the authorities.

“One of the suspects told the guard they were there to ‘take back the drugs that were taken from them’,” the source said.

The source added that police are investigating a possible inside job.

“The robbers knew where to look, there were several containers but they kind of knew which one contained the drugs,” he said.

A police report has been lodged at the Nilai police headquarters.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaluddin is expected to release a statement later today.

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy confirmed the incident and said the department will issue a statement on the matter soon.