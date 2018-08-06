Bursa shares turn lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 354 to 261 counters with 335 counters unchanged, 944 untraded and 31 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today on mild selling in selected heavyweights led by Digi and Dialog Group.

At 11.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.55 of-a-point weaker at 1,779.54 from Friday’s close of 1,780.09.

The index opened 1.67 points firmer at 1,781.76.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 354 to 261 counters with 335 counters unchanged, 944 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Volume stood at 873.45 million units valued at RM436.86 million.

Of the heavyweights, Digi and Dialog inched down four sen each to RM4.54 and RM3.34 respectively, RHB Bank gave up five sen to RM5.40, Axiata reduced two sen to RM4.30 and Press Metal was four sen easier at RM4.66.

Among actives, Frontken gained 4.5 sen to 60.5 sen, Key Asic added one sen to 20.5 sen, RGB improved one sen to 29.5 sen, while Eden trimmed one sen to 36.5 sen and KPS was down 10 sen at RM1.80.

United Plantations topped the losers list in easing 88 sen to RM27, followed by Hong Leong Industries which fell 44 sen to RM11.04, Time Dotcom retreated 24 sen to RM8.11, as Gamuda and Amway each shed 13 sen to RM3.75 and RM7.42 respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 9.09 points lower at 12,591.39, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 10.59 points to 12,377.06 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 22.55 points to 12,721.91.

The FBM 70 lost 38.38 points to 15,423.99 and the FBM Ace Index dropped 70.72 points to 5,375.32.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index eased 4.30 points to 7,619.09,

The Industrial Index was down 0.97 of-a-point at 3,275.15, but the Finance Index advanced 6.52 points to 17,446.99. — Bernama