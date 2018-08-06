Singaporeans advised to defer travel to Lombok following earthquake

Foreign tourists pull their suitcases as they walk past damaged buildings following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via Reuters

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 — Singaporeans should defer their travel to Lombok during this period following a magnitude-7.0 earthquake that struck yesterdat evening, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a travel advisory issued this morning, the MFA said Singaporeans who are currently in Lombok are advised to make the necessary arrangements to leave the area via commercial flights, which are still operating out of Lombok International Airport.

“Singaporeans are further advised to take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, monitor the local news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities,” said the MFA.

It added that Singaporeans should purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage.

The ministry further advised Singaporeans travelling to Indonesia to e-Register here.

Singaporeans are also advised to stay in touch with their family and friends so that “they know you are safe”, said the MFA.

At least 82 people were killed on Sunday when Indonesia's resort island of Lombok was hit by a magnitude-7.0 earthquake, sending people running from their homes and triggering a tsunami alert.

There are no reports of injured Singaporeans in the earthquake.

Those in need of consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore - Indonesia

Block X/4, KAV No 2, Jln H R Rasuna Said, Kuningan

Jakarta Selatan 12950

Tel: + 62-(21) 2995-0400, 520-1489 /+62 811 863 348 (24-hours)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: 6379 8800, 6379 8855

Email: [email protected] — TODAY