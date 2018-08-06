With Anwar now PKR president, Wan Azizah says will stay DPM, Pandan MP

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, August 6 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today confirmed that she will not relinquish her posts as the deputy prime minister and Pandan MP.

“Thank God, he won,” Dr Wan Azizah said, referring to her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unofficial presidency victory yesterday.

“I will definitely not [let go of my positions]. God willing, I will [retain Pandan seat],” she told reporters at Dewan Rakyat lobby here.

When asked about the potential parliamentary seat that Anwar could possibly run for, Dr Wan Azizah replied curtly: “It depends.”

