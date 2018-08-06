Azmin: I’m happy Anwar has undivided support

Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Azmin Ali at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s uncontested victory as the PKR president yesterday proved that he has undivided support from party members, his incumbent deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

“Thank God, I am happy because he has received undivided support from the members to rule the party, which is evident in yesterday’s nomination where nobody else contested against him.

“This also proves that members wish to see Anwar being given the utmost important role in leading the party which is the biggest bloc in Pakatan Harapan today,” he told reporters at Parliament lobby here.

He added that Anwar’s win would further benefit the party and its coalition.

This was the first time since his party’s inception back in 1999 that Anwar has held an elected position in PKR.

