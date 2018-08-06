Indonesia raises Lombok quake death toll to 91

A man looks at debris from his partially collapsed home following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via Reuters

MATARAM, Aug 6 — At least 91 people were killed when a powerful quake rocked the Indonesian resort islands of Lombok and Bali, the disaster mitigation agency said this morning.

Most of the victims were on the northern side of Lombok, near the epicentre of the 6.9 magnitude quake that hit early yesterday evening.

Two people died on the neighbouring island of Bali, agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

He said the death toll was expected to rise further as more data became available.

“Data collection continues and (rescue) efforts are still ongoing,” Nugroho told a news conference, adding that there were no foreigners among the victims so far.

At least 209 people were injured. — AFP