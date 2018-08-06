Malaysians reported safe in Lombok, embassy says

People react following an earthquake in Ampenan district, Mataram, Lombok, Indonesia August 5, 2018, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Aug 6 — Malaysians in Lombok are reported to be safe following the 7-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale yesterday.

Malaysian Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia, Zamshari Shaharan said the embassy managed to contact a total of 84 Malaysians at several locations in Lombok so far this morning and had been informed they were safe.

“They are reported to be safe, the embassy has also managed to contact Malaysian students studying in Bali and they are also reported to be safe,” he said.

Strong tremors from the earthquake in North Lombok Utara at 6.46 pm yesterday was also felt around Lombok Island, Sumbawa Island, Bali Island and East Jawa.

The Malaysian Embassy also advised Malaysians in Lombok to remain in places that were safe and avoid high risk areas, including damaged buildings. — Bernama