After collecting RM146m from tourism tax, Putrajaya says no plans for review

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The government has no plans on reviewing the tourism tax on hotel rooms which was first introduced in September 1 last year, Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said today.

Replying to a question posed by DAP’s Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong at Dewan Rakyat today, Tuan Muhammad Bakhtiar said the government will maintain the current tax RM10 per hotel room per night as it is neither too high nor too low.

“Based on reports from the Customs Department, we have collected RM146 million from September 2017 till June 2018. We have no complaints from foreign tourists since the tax rate that we charge is RM10, which is only US$2.50 or EU2.10.

“Foreign tourists don’t find this a burden and Malaysians don’t have to pay this tax,” said Tuan Muhammad Bakhtiar.

The DAP lawmaker Khoo told the lower house today that he has received complaints from budget hotel operators who claimed losses amounting up to 20 per cent ever since the tax was first implemented.

Khoo said that most budget hotels do not charge high rates and that the RM10 imposed upon foreign tourists would force the foreign tourist to choose better lodgings if they have to pay a higher sum for hotel rooms per night.

“Some budget hotels in Melaka charge only RM50 per room per night before the tourism tax. RM10 is 20 per cent of what they charge.

“They have lost a lot of foreign business who opted for a more expensive hotel for what they have to pay,” said Khoo adding that the government should also implement a royalty system on tourism tax collection similar to oil royalty paid to oil producing states.

The deputy minister answered that the government has no plans to introduce the royalty system, and said that his ministry will utilise the tax monies collected for marketing and promotion purposes which will impact all states instead of one or two.

Last month, Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said the tourism tax on hotel rooms for foreigners is unlikely to be scrapped.