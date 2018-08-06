More action seen this party election, Perak PKR says

Perak PKR election chief coordinator Abd Rahim Sabli said the party had sold over 1,150 forms . — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Aug 5 — The current PKR party elections is seeing extraordinary participation from members.

Its state Information chief Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail said even at divisions where the party do not contests in the seats are seeing multi corner fights.

“Previously some divisions only see contest in three or four posts. This round we are seeing fights for all posts,” she said.

Speaking to reporters at the closing of nominations for the Wanita and Youth posts, Siti Aishah said the new development could be because the party was now in the government.

“Everybody wants to participate in the ‘new Malaysia’,” she said.

Siti Aishah said at the closing of nomination that in Perak, 47 candidates are vying for the Youth chief post and 40 for the deputy while 39 people are vying for the vice-chief post.

As for the Wanita wing, Siti Aishah said there are 40 candidates for the top post and 41 candidates for the deputy while 43 nominations were received for the vice-chief post.

Siti Aishah also said some of the candidates were those who had been suspended for disciplinary issues or sacked.

“We will refer them to the party leadership to decide whether to accept or reject their nomination,” she added.

“But those who submitted their nominations today did not match that. Maybe some of them withdrew their intention,” he said.