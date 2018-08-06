Hijab-wearing Malaysian-born Nurul placed fifth in Miss Universe NZ

Nurul is reportedly the first to wear a hijab during the beauty pageant’s final round. — Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Nurul Zuriantie Shamsul made it to the finals and took fifth place at the Miss Universe New Zealand 2018 which she participated in while wearing a hijab or a Muslim headscarf.

Nurul, who was born in Malaysia to a Malaysian father and Indonesian mother, is reportedly the first to wear a hijab during the beauty pageant’s final round.

“Alhamdullilah. I am very happy. It was an amazing experience that has helped me as an individual,” the 20-year-old was quoted telling local daily The Star’s BM portal mStar when commenting on the pageant results.

The best moment for Nurul was when she could see both of her parents “looking really proud” when the results were announced, she told mStar.

Nurul thanked those who gave their support, reportedly saying: “It would not have happened without the love and support of all of you.”

“I am grateful to God who has given me this opportunity and for helping me to reach this level,” she was quoted saying.

In an interview before the pageant’s finals that was published by Indonesian daily The Jakarta Post yesterday, Nurul noted the potential significance of a win at the Miss Universe New Zealand’s grand final.

“If I win Miss Universe New Zealand, I won’t be just representing the country, I’ll be representing Malaysians, Indonesians, Islam, women wearing the hijab and minorities. If I win I could also be the first hijabi to make it to the international stage of Miss Universe,” she was quoted saying.

Nurul also reportedly felt her participation in the beauty pageant would give women globally more opportunities.

“It has always been about breaking boundaries and stereotypes as well as going beyond beauty,” the psychology undergraduate was quoted saying, having also noted that many people had messaged her to say that they were happy that she joined the pageant as there was now someone they could relate to.

Nurul said she had never felt that her hijab was a “disadvantage” in any situation, also reportedly saying the beauty pageant went beyond physical beauty.

When commenting on the swimsuit segment of the beauty pageant, Nurul said the organisers had six years ago replaced the “live bikini round” with a calendar shoot.

“However, for this calendar shoot, we were able to wear swimwear or active wear. This year, they’ve given me something modest to wear,” she was quoted saying.

Despite moving to New Zealand since the age of five, Nurul has reportedly been encouraged to keep her roots such as by speaking in the Malay or Indonesian language.

The family meets with those from the Malaysian and Indonesian communities, while her mother and grandmother cook food from the two countries, The Jakarta Post reported.