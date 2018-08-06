Letter to CIA not serious enough to warrant arrest? Security vets ask cops

The letter to the CIA, signed by Hasanah, appealed for the United States to support Najib’s administration ‘even if Barisan Nasional won the election by a simple majority or just one seat’. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — A group military and police veterans today accused the police of taking things lightly in regard to investigations over the leaked letter from the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) to the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) ahead of GE14.

National Association of Patriots (PATRIOT) questioned the police if they had felt the content of the letter written by former MEIO director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid was not deemed treacherous and treasonous enough to arrest her.

“It is now 10 days since a police report were made. Does the investigating authority feel that the content of her letter isn’t serious enough to warrant her arrest?

In their statement, PATRIOT continued casting doubts if an investigation over the matter was even carried out.

“We urge the investigating authority to clearly state the status of the investigation, if at all an investigation was carried out.

“We are keen to know the status of our report, whether investigation has been made. We were told that Datuk Hasanah has resigned from her post and her whereabouts is unknown,” the statement read.

On Friday, the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police are almost done with investigations and the papers will be forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor soon for further action.

On Tuesday, Datuk Hasanah’s lawyer confirmed that the confidential letter was indeed penned by MEIO to the CIA. He, however explained that it was just a routine “operational level” matter between the two intelligence agencies.

The three-page letter signed by Hasanah congratulated new CIA director Gina Haspel on her appointment and appealed for the United States to support Najib’s administration “even if Barisan Nasional won the election by a simple majority or just one seat”.

The letter supposedly stated that any indication that the US government would continue to support Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his government would “definitely strengthen stability and enhance the existing cordial relationship driven by the strong rapport between the two leaders”.