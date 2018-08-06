Retract ‘Christian-led’ DAP claim or face criminal action, MP warns Tajuddin

Umno’s Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman accused DAP of being the driving force in PH and being behind Prime Minister Tun Mahathir’s decisions. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, August 6 — DAP’s Lim Lip Eng has urged Umno’s Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman to withdraw the latter’s unfounded and malicious accusations against his party and its leaders, within 24 hours.

Lim was referring to Tajuddin’s speech to an all-Malay crowd in Kampung Jawa on the eve of the Sungai Kandis by-election, where the latter urged voters not to support a “Christian-led” Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, referring to DAP.

“As a senior Member of Parliament, he should not resort to hateful lies and stroke enmity between the communities in Malaysia.

“If Tajuddin refuses and chooses to be recalcitrant in spreading political lies about DAP, I will have no choice but to ask the authorities to take criminal action on him,” he said in a statement here.

The Kepong MP also suggested Umno takes disciplinary action on Tajuddin, who is the party’s supreme council member, for promoting politics of race and religion based on lies.

Tajuddin, who is also Pasir Salak MP, accused DAP of being the driving force in PH, being behind Prime Minister Tun Mahathir’s decisions and he predicted that DAP would one day seek to abolish the monarchy and make Malaysia a republic.