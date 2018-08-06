After revealing fighter jets’ weakness, Mat Sabu says all is well with national security

On July 31, a report quoted Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu saying that only four out of the 28 Russian fighters jets owned by RMAF are able to fly. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Aug 6 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu has assured Malaysians that the country’s national security is not compromised, despite revealing recently that only four Russian fighter jets owned by the Royal Military Air Force (RMAF) can fly.

“Our military is strong. We are strong.

Well, it needs repair. Like our car,” he told Malay Mail, when met at the sidelines of the Sungai Kandis by-election recently.

“We send our cars for repair. It’s normal,” he said. He also denied that he was concerned with the details he made public.

On July 31, The Star quoted Mohamad saying that only four out of the 28 Russian fighter jets owned by RMAF are able to fly, revealing that the RMAF had 18 Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKM, and ten MiG-29 fighter jets.

He also reportedly said that the RMAF was unable to properly maintain the fighter jets’ airworthiness.

The Star quoted Mohamad saying that the ten MiG-29 multi-role jets entered service in 1995, while six Sukhoi Su-30MKM Air-Superiority Fighters were delivered in 2007, with the rest being delivered in 2009.

Mohamad’s statement had raised eyebrows, with a number of social media users pointing out that the details the former revealed, could potentially alert enemies, and threaten national security.