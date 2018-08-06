OCBC profit beats estimates on lending, lower allowances

A woman walks past an Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation branch in Singapore January 12, 2016. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 — Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.’s second-quarter profit rose more than analysts estimated as lending income increased and loan allowances fell.

Net income climbed 16 per cent to S$1.21 billion (RM3.6 billion) in the three months ended June from a year earlier, the Singapore-based bank said today. That beat the S$1.12 billion average forecast in a Bloomberg survey of four analysts.

South-east Asia’s second-largest bank joins its two Singapore rivals in boosting lending income, thanks in part to rising interest rates in the region. United Overseas Bank Ltd also posted better-than-expected profit, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd missed estimates after being hit by losses at its treasury and markets division.

OCBC’s net interest income rose 8 per cent to S$1.45 billion as net interest margin expanded and the amount of lending grew. Non-interest income increased 2 per cent, as trading and wealth management offset a 97 per cent drop in net gains from the sale of investment securities. — Bloomberg