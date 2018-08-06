Maison & Objet celebrates rising stars of Lebanese design: Paola Sakr

Paola Sakr has been named as one of the 'Rising Talents' designers at Maison & Objet, September 2018. — Picture courtesy of Carl Halal

PARIS, Aug 6 — As well as showcasing the work of established designers, the Maison & Objet interior design and decoration trade fair also shines the spotlight on upcoming talents.

The fall 2018 edition (September 7-11), to be held at the French capital's Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre, is celebrating young designers from Lebanon. Relaxnews has been catching up with this year's M&O Rising Talents. Next up, Paola Sakr.

Relaxnews: What is your first memory linked to design?

PS: My first memory related to design would probably be when I was around nine years old while moving houses in Beirut. My mother had given me complete liberty to design my bedroom. I had worked on every last detail of the space and had hand-drawn all the furniture. I remember being utterly amazed to see my drawings come to life, and I instantly fell in love with creating.

R: What is your favourite material and why?

PS: As someone whose main focus is experimenting with material innovation and blending materials together, I can never choose just one. What interests me is creating dialogues between materials with very different identities in terms of visual feeling and also manufacturing processes.

'Impermanence' by Paola Sakr, Rising Talent at Maison & Objet, September 2018. — Picture courtesy of Carl Halal/Paola Sakr

Since for me it's phases of interest, I can say that I have a newfound love for stone and ceramics for their rawness, as well as textile for versatility.

R: Who is your favourite designer and why?

PS: I have great admiration for Japanese designers such as (but not limited to) Naoto Fukasawa, Nendo, and Kenya Hara, for their unbeatable minimalistic visions and perfect execution of projects.

R: Can you describe your project for M&O in a few words?

PS: I will be exhibiting my two projects, Morning Ritual and Impermanence, as well as a new collection I'm working on for the show, which will be the result of my very first encounter and experimentations with ceramics. — AFP-Relaxnews