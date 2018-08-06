MIFA begins Malaysia Cup campaign in style with win over JDT

JDT's Ahmad Hazwan Bakri in action during the Malaysia Cup match against MIFA in Johor Baru August 5, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Premier League side Malaysian Indian Sports Council-Malaysian Indian Football Association (MISC-MIFA) pulled off a stunning victory over defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in Group C action of the Malaysia Cup at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin last night.

The victory saw K. Devan’s squad top the group with three points.

South Korean import player Beom-Geun Bae emerged the hero for the visitors as he scored the winning goal in the 78th minute.

MISC-MIFA had opened the scoresheet through Kpah Sean Sherman in the 18th minute before Fernando Marquez levelled for JDT with a penalty kick in the 68th minute.

In another Group C action tonight, five-time champions Kedah champion failed to take home ground advantage at Stadium Darul Aman, Alor Setar, as they were held to a goalless draw against Kelantan.

Meanwhile, Super League team PKNS FC thrashed the Police 5-2 in the opening Group B match at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka.

The visitors five goals were scored by Romel Oswaldo Moralez (26th minute penalty), Daniel Sang Ting (47th minute), Muhammad Faris Ramli (63rd minute), Rafael Ramazotti (74th minute) and Mohd Safee Sali (93rd minute).

The Police’s two goals came from Petrisor Voinea (45th minute) and Muhamad Baqiuddin Shamsudin (78th minute).

Another Group B match between Premier League champions Felda United and Melaka at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka, Pahang ended in a nil-nil draw. — Bernama