Hits from the kitchen: Anne-Sophie Pic on music and food

Anne-Sophie Pic. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 6 — As various tracks vie for the title of song of the summer, we go into the kitchens of some of France’s top food personalities to find out how music inspires their culinary creations.

What are the musical ingredients that inspire them?

Chef Anne-Sophie Pic, who holds seven Michelin stars in total for her restaurants and counts locations in Valence and Paris, France as well as Lausanne, Switzerland, and London, tells us how she is influenced by artists ranging from Elton John to Mick Jagger.

Relaxnews: What song or artist gives you an energy boost in the kitchen?

Anne-Sophie Pic: I’m Still Standing by Elton John. It’s impossible not to be transported by this song’s energy!

What track do you like to listen to while cooking at home on a Sunday?

Every Breath You Take by The Police, because it brings me a sense of tranquility.

What is your most rock ‘n’ roll dish or dessert?

“Tarbouriech oyster, like an Irish coffee” — for its surprising, explosive combination of flavors.

What is your biggest culinary hit, in your opinion?

The Berlingots, without a doubt.

What ingredient would you feature in your cooking as a guest star to create a new recipe around?

Herbs — I use these a lot in infusions, in my view, they are an endless source of inspiration. Along with my Hermès notebooks that accompany me in creating each new dish.

Is there any artist who came to your restaurant and made a lasting impression?

This takes me back a few years. I will always remember when Mick Jagger came to eat — I still have the photo that my father took! — AFP-Relaxnews