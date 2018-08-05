Singapore law minister caught in Lombok earthquake

Singapore's Foreign Minister K. Shanmugam (right) is seen here with formerUS Secretary of State John Kerry trade paperwork during a signing of a memo of understanding at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore August 4, 2015. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 — Singapore Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam was among Singaporeans were in Lombok when a magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the island and surrounding areas today.

Shanmugam had led a delegation for a security conference in Mataram, Lombok.

“I was in my room, 10th floor, working on my laptop. Suddenly the room shook violently, walls cracked, it was quite impossible to stand up. Heard screams.

“Came out, and made my way down a staircase, while building was still shaking. Power went out for a while. Lots of cracks, fallen doors. The BBC describes it as a huge earthquake,” he wrote in his Facebook.

Shanmugam noted that the delegation is safe.

The temblor struck 27km north east of Lombok at 6.46 pm today and was also felt around Sumbawa Island, Bali Island and East Java. — Bernama