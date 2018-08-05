Azmin visits Muhyiddin in Singapore

File picture of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after his surgery. Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today visited Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at a hospital in Singapore. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today visited Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is currently undergoing treatment at a specialist hospital in Singapore.

Mohamed Azmin was accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Shamsidar Taharin and Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

Several photos of the visit were uploaded to Muhyiddin’s Facebook account. His wife Puan Sri Norainee Abdul Rahman was keeping him company.

In a note on his Twitter account, Mohamed Azmin said Muhyiddin was cheerful when receiving the guests from Kuala Lumpur.

“Thank god, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is getting better and is energised. Praying that he will soon recover and return home (to Malaysia),” he said.

Muhyiddin underwent a surgery on July 12 to remove a growth in his pancreas which was detected at an early stage.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is currently carrying out the duties of Home Minister in the absence of Muhyiddin. — Bernama