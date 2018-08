Red Bull KTM Ajo's Miguel Oliveira celebrates winning the race by spraying sparkling wine with third place SKY Racing Team VR46's Francesco Bagnaia. — Reuters pic

BRNO (Czech Republic), Aug 5 — Portugal's Miguel Oliveira, on a KTM, claimed his second win of the season on the Czech circuit of Brno to take command of the Moto 2 series lead Sunday.

Oliveira started from fourth on the grid but after a thrilling duel with Luca Marini (Kalex), who started on pole, the Portuguese got his nose over the finish line to beat the Italian by just 0.070secs.

Another Italian, Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex), was third at 0.525. — AFP