Embassy opens operations room after Lombok quake today

Photo showing the cracked surface of Mount Rinjani following an earthquake in Lombok, Indonesia. — Picture courtesy of Watawa Nataf Zulkifli

JAKARTA, Aug 5 — The Malaysian embassy here has activated its operations room to assist Malaysians in Lombok who need consular assistance following the magnitude seven earthquake that jolted the island this evening.

Malaysians who were are in Lombok are asked to stay calm and comply with the directions of local authorities.

“The Malaysian Embassy is activating the operations room and Malaysians in Lombok who need consular help can call the phone number +62215224947 and +62 8138081 3036 (Whatsapp) and e-mail [email protected] / [email protected],” a statement from the embassy said.

The strong earthquake in off north Lombok at 6.46pm today was also felt around Sumbawa Island, Bali Island and East Java.

Deputy ambassador Zamshari Shaharan, when contacted, said the embassy was coordinating action by working with the Indonesian police and the republic’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) to identify if there were Malaysians affected by the quake.

According to BNPB’s Information and Public Relations Centre head, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the quake occurred at 27km North East of North Lombok in West Nusa Tenggara.

“Residents reportedly ran out of their homes and buildings, and electricity supply was reported cut off in some parts of the island and as of 8pm tonight, 14 aftershocks were recorded,” he said in a statement. He said there was only one-metre tsunamis in several areas around the island and the tsunami alert issued was now withdrawn.

“So far, there has been no complete information on damage and loss of lives,” he said.

Last week, an earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale shook West Nusa Tenggara and Lombok at 5.47am, killing 17 people including a Malaysian, Siti Nur Ismawida Ismail, 30.

The earthquake also injured hundreds more while more than 5,000 homes were reportedly destroyed. — Bernama