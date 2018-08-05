Malaysia a step to semi-finals of Under-16 football championship

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Malaysia boosted its chance to qualify for the Asean AFF U-16 Youth Football Championship semi-finals after comfortably beating Singapore 4-0 in the third group B match in Surabaya, Indonesia, today.

The second win of the national squad under coach Raja Azlan Shah Raja So’ib saw them second in Group B behind Thailand with six points after three games.

In the action at the Joko Samudro stadium, Malaysia led 2-0 in the first half of the game through Aliff Daniel Abdul Aziz as early as the eighth minute and Harith Naem Jaineh in the 33rd minute, according to the Asean AFF website.

The national young squad added two more goals through Muhammad Fahmi Daniel Mohd Zaaim in the 46th minute and an own goal by Singapore’s player Muhammad Ryaan Sanizal in the 56th minute.

Malaysia would have to beat Laos in the fourth game at the same venue on Tuesday to confirm the ticket to the semi-finals.

Thailand have confirmed their place in the semi-finals after scoring three consecutive wins in the early round actions of Group B.

Hosts, Indonesia also advanced to the semi-finals after scoring four consecutive wins in the early round actions of Group A.

Malaysia, prior to this, had lost 1-2 to Thailand in the opening game on July 30, before rising to sink Brunei Darussalam 6-1 in the second group B action last Friday.

Based on the tournament format, the two best teams from Group A and B would advance to the semi-finals.

Malaysia had emerged champions in the tournament in Myanmar in 2013. — Bernama