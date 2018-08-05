Perak MB denies involvement in event featuring ‘sexy’ performer

Ahmad Faizal Azumu denied knowledge of the performance or the hiring of the singer. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 5 — Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu has denied knowledge of an event that featured a scantily clad singer and claimed he was a guest.

In a statement this evening, Ahmad Faizal said neither he nor his office or any state agencies were involved in the charity event at which the woman performed.

In a one minute and 24 second clip that went viral on social media, the woman was singing and dancing at a dinner with a large screen in the background bearing the words: “Persatuan Kebudayaan dan Pelancongan Kinta Perak. Malam Amal Ratu Kebudayaan Yang ke-14 Tahun 2018. Ratu Kebaya, Ratu Sari, Ratu Cheongsam.”

Also shown on the screen was “Ribuan terima kasih dan penghargaan kepada tetamu terhormat YB M Kulasegaran (Menteri Sumber Manusia) dan YAB Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Menteri Besar Perak)”.

Translation: Many thanks and appreciation to honoured guests YB M. Kulasegaran (Human Resources Minister) anad YAB Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Perak Mentri Besar).

The organiser also used the state emblem, as well as the Visit Perak Year 2017 and Tourism Perak logos.

Ahmad Faizal said he had asked those involved on how the state government was connected with the event.

“The feedback I got was no one from the state government was present at the function,” he said.

“Hence I deny strongly of my involvement, my office or any state agencies in the event.”

Ahmad Faizal said he was unsure of the intention of those who spread the recording, but took the matter seriously as it involved the mentri besar’s office and the state government.

“Following this sad incident, I have instructed that whoever that wants to use my image as Mentri Besar, assemblyman or parliamentarian are to refer to the Mentri Besar’s office first,” he said.

This, he added, was to protect the image of the Perak Mentri Besar and the state government from dubious activities.