Melaka invites people to be observers at the local councils meeting

Melaka will open the main meeting for local councils to the public in a bid to demonstrate transparency. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JASIN, Aug 5 — The state government will open its door for the public to become the observers at the Main Meeting of the Local Government Authorities (PBT) so that they could take a closer look at the policy-making process of the PBT.

State housing, local government and environment committee chairman Tey Kok Kiew said the initiative was in line with the manifesto of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government towards a more transparent and sustainable administration and management.

He said the PBT Master Meeting would be attended by four PBTs in the state, namely the Melaka City Historical Council, the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council, the Alor Gajah Municipal Council and the Jasin Municipal Council.

“The matter is still at the proposal level and so far there is no obstacle for its implementation in the near future. After we get the consent from Chief Minister Adly Zahari, it will be implemented no later than next month.

“We want to show the people about the administration of the PH government where all the PBT policy formulation processes and the policy itself are implemented in a transparent manner,” he told reporters after the Asia Pacific Masters Games 2018 torch acceptance ceremony. — Bernama